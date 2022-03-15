Karimnagar: Alphores students secure highest gold medals in karate

Karimnagar: Alphores School of Gen Next students won highest gold medals in 6th International Karate Competitions, informed Alphores Group of Institutions chairman V Narender Reddy.

Speaking at a congratulatory meeting at Alphores School of Gen Next at Vavilapally, he said that it was the duty of the students to teach and train in various sports from the school level onwards so that they can achieve maximum success.

He said that in view of the benefits of sports, students were being trained by highly experienced and skilled physical teachers at the school, adding that students who have shown excellent performance at the school level were being selected for competitions organized at different levels.

9th class student K Pavani, won a gold medal in kato and in under 15 category, a gold medal in kumite and a championship in kumite, 6 class student K. Anuja won a gold medal in Kata, a bronze medal in Kumite and seventh class student A Manvit won gold medal in under-11 category. Narender Reddy presented the winners with bouquets and certificates of appreciation for winning the highest number of medals at the state level for the school and asked them to record more commendable and sensational victories in the future.

Alphores Group of Institutions Chairman V Narender Reddy appreciated students excelling in karate championship in Karimnagar on Monday.