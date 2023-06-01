Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses MIM of cheating Muslims

Karimnagar: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged the MIM leaders to compete all over Telangana if they have guts. He said that BJP would contest alone prevent MIM from securing deposits, whichever party MIM could join Congress or BRS. MIM was sticking to the ruling party and protecting their own assets. He said that the Muslim community is cheated by the MIM party.

Bandi Sanjay who attended the Bhoomi Puja for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which is being built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Karimnagar on Wednesday spoke to the media.

It is very happy that Venkateswara Swamy temple being built by TTD Karimnagar with Rs.20 crores and Karimnagar people are fortunate. TTD is working hard to promote Hinduism and implement charitable programmes, he said.

Referring to Owaisi’s comments that he will not allow BJP to come to power as long as MIM exists Bandi Sanjay said it is understood that the steering of BRS party is in the hands of MIM. MIM never cares about the welfare of Muslims.

If there is real love for Muslims, why is the old city in Hyderabad not developing? Why are Muslims not getting jobs? Why are Muslims not getting passports at least? MIM leaders should answer this, he demanded.

Owaisi should answer his brother’s comments that he will cut Hindus if he is given 15 minutes time. The person who works in MIM run hospital is the leader of the terrorists and MIM party gives them shelter and financial aid and advocated bail to terrorists.

Bandi Sanjay, who denied MIM’s allegation that a businessman in Shamshabad built a house for Amit Shah and that Amit Shah will stay here, said that maybe some terrorist organization told Owaisi about it.

When asked by the media about the Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay he said, BJP is not ek Niranjan party, everyone in the party sits and takes a decision on the bus yatra and padayatra.