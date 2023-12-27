Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he would adopt the historic Sri Guru Dattatreya swamy temple located in Varadhavelli village under Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Sanaay performed puja on the occasion of Dattatreya jayanthi festival at the temple. As it is located at the backwaters of Mid Manair Dam (MMD), devotees need to cover three kilometres in water on boats to reach out, which is resulting in a major problem. After darshan, he announced to adopt and assured for the development of the shrine and providing all facilities there. The speciality of this temple of Sri Guru Dattatreya, which is the God is seen in Rahu Rupa (Sarpa rupa) sleeping posture. The temple houses three neem trees, each giving different tastes.