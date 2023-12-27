  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple

Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple
x
Highlights

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he would adopt the historic Sri Guru Dattatreya swamy temple located in Varadhavelli village under Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he would adopt the historic Sri Guru Dattatreya swamy temple located in Varadhavelli village under Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Sanaay performed puja on the occasion of Dattatreya jayanthi festival at the temple. As it is located at the backwaters of Mid Manair Dam (MMD), devotees need to cover three kilometres in water on boats to reach out, which is resulting in a major problem. After darshan, he announced to adopt and assured for the development of the shrine and providing all facilities there. The speciality of this temple of Sri Guru Dattatreya, which is the God is seen in Rahu Rupa (Sarpa rupa) sleeping posture. The temple houses three neem trees, each giving different tastes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X