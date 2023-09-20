Karimnagar: Bharosa’s Bluetooth for blind

Karimnagar: Bharosa charitable organisation has given Bluetooth sets to all the 10th class students of Blind School at Raykurthi in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Bharosa president Akkinapalli Nagaraju said that the Bluetooth sets were given to help the students in their studies. Bharosa has been distributing the Bluetooth sets to the students for the past six years and the sets were very useful to the students. Nagaraju also distributed bread to the students and thanked the school staff for their cooperation for the programme. Akkinapalli Siva Jyoti Nagaraju, Abhiram, Vishruth Ram, Ragi Sudhakar, Sai, Sarala Madam, Ramesh and Bhaskar are present.