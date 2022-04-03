Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan orders suspension, Commissioner gives deputation order

Karimnagar: In a rather strange development a PR official suspended by the District Collector a few days ago was placed on deputation by the Panchayati Raj and the Rural Development Commissioner Dr A Sarath.

This incident has led to much debate and sensation among officials circles in the district. An MPDO B Ramesh of Huzurabad MPP was suspended from services by the Collector RV Karnan on March 25 for negligence of duties. He was under suspension until the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

However, much against the Collector's orders, PR &RD Commissioner and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Project Director Sarath placed Ramesh as State SBM (G) consultant in terms of foreign service through an order issued on March 31. Collector's directions were as follows, Ramesh displayed negligence in the construction of a crematorium in Rangapur and failure to bring the legal issues pertaining to it to the notice of the higher authorities. The Collector also explained in the letter that a show cause notice was also given to Ramesh.

The PR&RD Commissioner orders were as follows, Huzurabad MPDO Ramesh has applied to work in the office of the Director of the State Office under the Foreign Services for a year on transfer and hence orders were issued placing him on deputation.

The incident has shown lack of coordination at higher levels. The orders given by Commissioner of Panchayati Raj has become the talk of the town. Authorities were debating whether or not the central office was informed about the Collector's orders or Ramesh was placed on deputation deliberately.

It was alleged that in the case of Huzurabad MPDO, the officials at the district headquarters had concealed the suspension leading to issuance of deputation orders. There was also speculation that state-level officials gave deputation orders overriding the District Collector. Despite the Collector's order suspending MPDO Ramesh on March 25, there was a rumor that he had remained in office till March 31. He was in attendance on a daily basis without enforcing the suspension orders.