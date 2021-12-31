Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan releases Hans calendar

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan released The Hans India 2022 calendar at his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded The Hans India for impressing readers from all walks of life by its uniqueness in the English media and wished the management and staff a happy New Year.

He wished the people in the district to celebrate New Year duly following Covid guidelines. Staff Reporter Thirunagari Venkateswara Swamy, advertisement deputy manager K. Mallaiah Goud, assistant circulation officer Galipalli Sampath Kumar and others were present on the occasion.