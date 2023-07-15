Karimnagar: Commercial tax staff seeks new PRC before polls

Karimnagar: The Commercial Tax department employees have demanded for setting up of a new PRC before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Telangana State Commercial Taxes Department Non-Gazetted Employees Association State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain said that in the previous PRC, the employees and teachers lost 12 months of dues and 21 months of dues were given after retirement.

The Telangana government should immediately respond release pending DAs and surrender medical bills, GPF, part-time final payment loans and take appropriate decisions on the financial problems of the employees and teachers, he said

It took 33 months to implement the previous PRC, instead of repeating those conditions, the Wage Revision Commission should be appointed immediately with instructions to submit a report within three months. The recommendations of the new Wage Revision Commission should be implemented through orders from July 1, 2023.

Mujahid Hussain said that the state leaders of other associations should focus on the economic benefits of employees and teachers in the background of the approaching elections.