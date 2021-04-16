Karimnagar District RTC earns Rs 185.48 crore during 2020-21

Karimnagar: Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandra Shekhar Goud said the united Karimnagar district transport department has received Rs 185.48 crore for 2020-21; Rs 34.7 crore through quarterly taxes; Rs 111.4 crore through lifetime taxes, Rs 28.38 crore through fees; and Rs 9.43 crore through service charges in the form of cheques.

Karimnagar district earned Rs 73.88 crore, Jagtial district earned Rs 40.94 crore, Peddapalli district earned Rs 47.14 crore and Sircilla district earned Rs 23.52 crore. The revenue was expected to grow by 5% in 2021 compared to 2020.