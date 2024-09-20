  • Menu
Karimnagar engineer wins Indian Icon Award

Highlights

Karimnagar-based Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department Eda Kumaraswamy has bagged the ‘Indian Icon Award 2024’ by the Global Excellence Forum Government of India NGO Organization, a forum that honours best performers from various States and countries in fields like social service and engineering.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar-based Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department Eda Kumaraswamy has bagged the ‘Indian Icon Award 2024’ by the Global Excellence Forum Government of India NGO Organization, a forum that honours best performers from various States and countries in fields like social service and engineering.

He was presented the award at the 5th edition trophy, medal, citation and shawl ceremony during a conference at Hotel-Le-Meridian, New Delhi. Member of Parliament Ravinder Narayana Mehra, DGP of Kerala State Ashok, Founder President of Global Excellence Forum Dr Ravi Jitendrakumar and Chairman Namim Trimji Garlu participated in the event.

Kumaraswamy was congratulated by representatives of various organisations, engineering staff, family members, representatives of Association of Alliance Clubs International Dr Elagandula Srinivas Vasudeva Hospital, Engineer Kola Anna Reddy, Dr Gali Pelli Nageshwar, District 137A Governor, Ch Venkateshwarlu, Vice District Governor-1 Chikoti Srinivas Gandhi, Vice District Governor-2 K. Mahesh, District Joint PROP, and others.

