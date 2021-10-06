Karimnagar: Foundation laid for Citizen Services Centre building

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Citizen Services Centre has been established in the city to offer better services to the people.

The Minister along with City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and Municipal Commissioner Yadagiri Rao laid the foundation

for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation's Citizen Services Centre on Tuesday.

Kamalakar said Rs 1.45 crore of municipal funds were allotted for the building and directed the contractor to complete the building expeditiously. He said that the Centre will have all facilities and added that the TRS government has introduced Citizen Service Centres so that people, who come to the municipal corporation, would not face any trouble in getting their work done. "The civic services in the municipal corporation have been made available as per the idea of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. Citizen services were currently being provided in a building on the premises of municipal corporation," he added.

The Minister said the new spacious building is being constructed to provide quality services to people, who come for bill payments and to submit applications. The civil service centres were very useful to make the work easier for the people.