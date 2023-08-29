Karimnagar: Gangula distributes cell phones to disabled persons

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the disabled persons should take advantage of the facilities provided by the State government.

Kamalakar along with the District Collector Dr. B Gopi handed over the cell phones sanctioned to the disabled persons (deaf) under the TSOBMS scheme from the Telangana Disabled Cooperative Corporation under the aegis of the District Disabled Welfare Department here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the eligible persons with disabilities should apply through TSOBMS.

District Welfare Officer Saraswati said that cell phones have been provided to five persons in the district where more than 51 percent deaf through TSOBMS. Those who are between 16 to 21 years of age studying inter or in distance education, 18 to 25 years of age studying for degree and above and 16 to 50 years of age who have studied SSC are eligible.

Additional Collectors Lakshmi Kiran and Praful Desai and others participated in this programme.