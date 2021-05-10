Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes Ramzan gift packets

Karimnagar: The main aim of the State government is to look after the welfare of all sections of people, stated BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Minister Kamalakar distributed Ramzan gift packets to Muslims at a programme at the Collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar on Sunday. He conveyed Ramzan festival wishes to the Muslims on this occasion.

He appealed to them to follow Covid guidelines issued by the government and to participate in the prayers on the festival day keeping in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the district.

After the formation of separate Telangana, the State government has been treating all religions equally by offering gifts to Hindus, Muslims and Christians on Dasara, Ramzan and Christmas, he reminded. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been distributing gifts to poor Muslims on Ramzan festival.

Out of the 4,000 gift packets allotted to the district, 400 packets were sent to Kothapalli municipality, 300 to Kothapalli mandal, 300 to Karimnagar rural area and 3,000 gift packets were sent to Karimnagar urban, the Minister informed.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Minority Welfare Officer Madhusudhan, Revenue Division Officer Anand Kumar and Mandal Parishad presidents along with others were present.