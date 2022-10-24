Karimnagar gears up for Deepavali festival

Karimnagar: Youth buying firecrackers, arrival of new brides and the ladies engaged in decorations for fun filled celebrations marking this Deepavali in the district.



According to a popular priest, Shekhar Sharma Deepavali should be celebrated a day earlier due to the solar eclipse. Thus, the businessmen are also making preparations on a large scale to perform Dhana Lakshmi pujas in their respective business centres and are busy buying with the related items.

Pre-Deepavali celebrations are being made grandly in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Sircilla, Korutla, Metpalli, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Godavarikhani and Ramagundam towns.

New type of firecrackers are being sold in the markets of Karimnagar city to light up the festival of lights and spread the joy. Standard, Coronation, Muruganan, Ayyans, Classic, Kanara, Avanti and other companies produced competitively new types of crackers which flooded the market.

Golden Soldiers, Ministar, Reddivers, Green Soldiers, 20 to 100 Shots, Digital Zoom, Party Celebrate Teas, Enjoy Plush, Ultra 240 Shots, Micro Multicolor Shots Greater Monkey, Multicolor Atlas's Dazlex, Rockets, Chichubudlu and others firecrackers are in full demand.

Compared to last year, the prices of firecrackers have increased this year due to reduction in preparation of crackers due to Covid. This time the prices of crackers have increased by 20 to 25 per cent due to the increase in the cost of transportation along with the increase in petrol prices.

Crackers are being sold at Prakasam Gunj, Jaffrey Road, Algunoor, Ambedkar Stadium and Morphed Ground in the city. Tapas are available in different varieties.

Fireworks shop owner Nujettirajesh speaking to The Hans India said that the 38 per cent hike in prices and the issuance for additional three to four areas in Karimnagar Town caused a slight drop in sales of crackers but there is a chance to pump up the sales on Diwali day. District Fire Officer Thagaram Venkanna told The Hans India that proper precautions should be taken while bursting crackers on Deepavali. Children should not be allowed to burst loud crackers, make sure there is no loose wiring and stay away from vehicles.