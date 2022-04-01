Karimnagar: Grand arrangements under way for Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram birth anniversaries

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Ganguly Kamalakar wanted the birth anniversaries of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram celebrated in a grand manner.

The Minister held a review meeting on the arrangements for Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to make grand arrangements for the celebrations of Jagjivan Ram Jayanti on April 5 and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram were the great men who not only worked for the betterment of the Dalits but also for the development of people from all walks of life. The State of Telangana was achieved because of the right enshrined in the constitution, he said.

The biographies of these dignitaries need to be narrated for the future generations. The path they showed was applicable to all, he said while directing officials to set up a grievance cell at the venue of the celebrations to address the problems of Dalits.

The Collector was asked to ensure that funds were provided for the Ambedkar Bhavan and that the contractor has not yet completed the work and steps should be taken to complete the work in a speedy manner, Kamalakar said.

He said the festivities should start in the morning as the intensity of summer was increasing. Steps for setting up shamianas, drinking water and adequate coolers at the festival venues have to be taken.

Police officials were directed to ensure that the festivities run smoothly in a peaceful atmosphere. The Minister announced that he would provide free coaching material for Group 1 and Group 2 examinations with his own money.

The Minister then accepted the suggestions made by the leaders of the Dalit Sangham and Ambedkar Sangham on the conduct of the festivities and sought their cooperation for conducting the celebrations in a smooth manner.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Garima Agrawal, Shyam Prasad Lal, Assistant Collector Mayank Mittal, RDO Anand Kumar, Additional DCP Srinivas, ACP Srinivasa Rao, SC Development Officer Nathaniel and others.