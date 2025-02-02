Karimnagar hails Union Budget

Karimnagar : Putting the country’s economy in an order, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parlia-ment for the 8th consecutive time on Saturday. Different sections of people in the joint Karimnagar district expressed their views as follows.

Asst. Professor and Head of the Depart-ment of Economics at Satavahana Uni-versity Dr Koduri Srivani speaking to The Hans India said, “the budget has allocat-ed funds especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Rs 200 crore in loans for exports of products of micro and medium enterprises, five skill training centres for youth have been set up under the Nuclear Energy Mission as part of Vikasit Bharat, artificial intelligence (AI) centres have been set up with a budget of Rs 500 crore, and high priority has been given to agriculture-based products.”

Efforts will be made to increase the pro-duction of food grains in 100 backward districts under the “PM Dhan Dhan Krishi Yojana”. A new scheme called Atma-nirbhar Mission for increasing fruit and vegetable production has been intro-duced. Increasing the Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has benefited farmers.

This budget has given priority to the agri-cultural and industrial sectors and the middle class, she said.

Chintur Bhaskar of Sircilla who runs an NGO said, “Nirmala Sitharaman has given good news to employees from the middle-class that there is no need to pay any more tax on the annual income, but if the standard deduction of Rs 75,000 is add-ed, this amount increases to Rs 12.75 lakhs, which means that even if one earns an average monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh, need not have to pay tax. This is a matter of great relief for the common man and employees, he said.”

Anabheri Nitisha, a private employee, said, “the Union Budget 2025-26 brings a mix of relief and challenges for private employees. The increased tax exemption limit and simplified tax structure provide much-needed financial relief, enhancing disposable income and savings.”

A small trader Elagandula Shivakumar said, “the S tate governments are not providing any guarantees or security to the small traders who do business on the roadside.

He said that efforts should be made in that direction and legal assur-ance should be provided to them and special funds should be allocated in the budget.”

Mavurammallikarjun, a farmer, said “the budget introduced by the Central gov-ernment, giving priority to welfare and de-velopment, increased the loan limit of Kisan Credit Cards to farmers up to 5 lakhs, giving 7.7 crore new Kisan Credit Cards, purchasing pulses, setting up a National Cotton Commission, a new scheme for fruits and vegetables, and giving priority to research on agronomic varieties will benefit the farmers.