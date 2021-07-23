Karimnagar: Integrated District Collectorate Complex couldn't stand the rains

Karimnagar: Recently inaugurated Integrated District Collectorate Complex on the outskirts of Sircilla town in Rajanna-Sircilla district was inundated with floodwaters on Thursday.

Due to incessant rains lashing out the district for the few days the floodwaters entered the office building constructed on the bed of Ragudu tank. The water also entered the cellar parking complex and other areas much to the dismay of the officials and staff.

It might be noted that the new Collectorate Complex constructed on an area of 94 acres of land at a cost of Rs 65 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on July 4. The locals found fault with the officials for their failure to pay attention to possible flooding of the collectorate premises in case of heavy rains.

On the other hand, all the major and minor irrigation projects across the erstwhile Karimnagar district were filled to the brim due to the incessant rains in their catchment areas. The irrigation officials lifted 11 flood gates of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) in Boinpalli mandal to release 26,515 cusecs of water downstream into the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar town.

The MMD was receiving over 26,345 cusecs of water from the upstream the Upper Manair Dam (UMD) reservoir in Gambhiraopet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district was having 25.3 tmcs of water against the storage capacity of 27.5 tmcs. The irrigation authorities have also decided to lift flood gates of LMD reservoir in Karimnagar to release surplus waters. The irrigation authorities had lifted the flood gates of the Sripada Yellampalli Project in Ramagundam mandal due to heavy inflows into the project.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rains the rivulets were also overflowing submerging the culverts and bridges as a result road connectivity to Jagadambha thanda in Gambhiraopet in mandal in Sircilla district was disconnected.

The District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.