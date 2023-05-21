Karimnagar: Irked ration dealers’ association warns of stir

Karimnagar : The JAC of Telangana State Fair Price Shops appealed to Telangana government to resolve their long-standing issues and warned that they would go on strike if their issues are not resolved by June 5.

They submitted a memorandum to District Collector and staged a dharna here on Saturday demanding the Chief Minister KCR to deliver the promise of honorarium made to them nine years ago.

The leaders wanted wages to statewide dealers. Even in 2021, when the strike notice was given, the government formed a sub-committee to resolve our issues with the Ministers. So far no measures were taken, they said. Their demands includes, Rs 10 lakh insurance should be implemented, the porter costs should be borne by the Government, at each MLS way, bridges should be established at the point, permanent authorization should be given and dealership should be given without any rules to the family members of 99 dealers who died due to Corona infection during the distribution of free rice.

Rs 50, 000 should be given to the dead dealer for cremation, one percent depreciation per quintal should be given and every month e-pass should be removed (closing balance). The dealer’s money in various forms at the corporation should be set up as a fund: and it should be given to Telangana state ration dealers under the chairmanship of the commissioner under the president of the state association. Loan should be provided as per requirement. If the above mentioned long-term problems were not resolved by June 4, Bandh of Ration Shops would be observed as per the call of our JAC and take up our agitations in various forms, they warned.