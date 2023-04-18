Karimnagar: Mana Ooru Mana Badi aims at ramping up infra in schools says MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar inaugurated the primary school developed at a cost of Rs 16.52 lakh under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in Errabelli village of Veleru mandal in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister KCR has introduced the Mana Ooru Mana Badi for the development of schools for providing infrastructure in schools. Its aim is to create a corporate school environment in government schools.

To strengthen the education, KCR introduced English medium instruction in government schools. Construction of kitchen shed, toilets, compound wall, additional classrooms, furniture, dining hall, buildings were repaired and painted.

1,000 Gurukul schools have been set up which is unprecedented in any State in the country to provide free hostel accommodation and free education. Rs 1,25,000 is being spent by the government on each student. He said that the students should study and bring good name to the constituency and the State.