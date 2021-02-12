Karimnagar: Manair students selected for national-level Karate championship

Karimnagar: Students of Manair Educational Institutions of Karimnagar were selected for Shotokan national-level Open Karate Championship.

Informing this here on Thursday, Manair Educational Institutions Chairman Kadaru Ananth Reddy said that the championship will be held from February 12 to 14 at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He congratulated students B Manvita, A Sahasra and A Satvik, who were selected for sub-junior category.

Educational Institutions Director Kadaru Sunita Reddy, Karimnagar Karate Association General Secretary Gauru Rajireddy, Principal Raju Chacko, Prabhakar Reddy, PET Siliveri Mahender, teachers and others also congratulated the selected students.