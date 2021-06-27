Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao launches development works

Karimnagar: City Mayor Y Sunil Rao said the State government would take up all the priority tasks in the city and work towards achieving the target. He informed that tender process for Rs 64 crore worth development works had been completed in the past and all the works were under progress. Tenders for another Rs 18 crore works under various grants would be called in another week.



Sunil Rao performed the rituals for CC road and drainage works in 60th and 36th divisions in Karimnagar city on Saturday. Speaking to media persons on the occasion he said tenders were being called for all the works set by the Municipal Council and work was being executed.

Corporators were keenly pursuing the works in their areas. Due to the lock down there has been a delay in executing the development works for the last three months and due to shortage of labour but now, the work has been expedited, the Mayor noted.

The contractors were instructed to adhere to quality standards and complete development works expeditiously. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been releasing Rs 2.50 crore every month under Pattana Pragathi works in Karimnagar city.

The development works are being executed on a large-scale meant to meet the needs of the people. The second phase of Pattana Pragathi programme would be launched soon, Sunil Rao said.

He informed that parks, walking tracks, open gyms would be developed in the city with Pattana Pragathi funds. Steps were being taken to supply drinking water 24 hours a day in the coming days.

Corporator V Ramana Rao, Guggilla Jayashree, SE, Krishna Rao, EE Raman, DE Venkateshwarlu, AE Chaitanya, work inspectors Parsharamulu and Srinivas were present.