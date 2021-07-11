Karimnagar: Mega Lok Adalat settles 7-year-old case

Karimnagar: A motor vehicle accident claim was settled for Rs. 75 lakhs in Mega Lok Adalath held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

According to petitioner's counsel E Dilleshwar Reddy, the deceased Nazma Parveen (38) and her husband Mohammed Meraz were travelling on a motorcycle on December 30, 2014.

When their bike reached Kothi Rampur locality, a van driven by Ramesh, hit their bike from

behind at a high speed killing Parveen on the spot and leaving Meraz injured.

According to the complaint lodged by Meraj, police has registered a case. The deceased Parveen, worked as a junior college lecturer in Government Junior College, Karimnagar. After the accident, Meraz filed a claim before the District Judge, Karimnagar for compensation.

On the appeal to settle disputes before Mega Lok Adalath, the Petitioner's counsel and Shriram General Insurance Company have referred the claim to Lok Adalath. After negotiations, the petitioner's counsel and the insurance company Branch Manager, S Chandra Sekhar Reddy have settled the claim at Rs.75 lakhs.

Karimnagar Principal District Judge MG Priyadarshini handed over a cheque to the petitioners on Saturday. Addl. Judge D Madhavi Krishna, District Legal Services Authority Secretary B Sujay and others were present at the occasion.