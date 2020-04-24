Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar decries burning of food grains, asks farmers to be patient

Karimnagar: It is very sad that the farmers after doing lot of hard work in the fields are burning the yield at paddy purchase centres, alleging that the rice millers are imposing certain restrictions, stated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.



Speaking at a press meet here at the Collector's conference hall on Friday, the Minister observed this act of the farmers will destroy the public good impression on the farming community. Under the present situation where lockout is continuing in the entire country, the Telangana government alone came forward to purchase all the grains by opening purchase centres in the villages for the convenience of farmers. Instead of understanding this, the farmers are burning their yield, he lamented.

Kamalakar said the Opposition parties are using this as an opportunity to attack the government. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is playing political drama by staging one-day deeksha, which do not have minimum knowledge about purchasing food grains, but alleging the rice millers are cheating farmers, he pointed out. He questioned, "Why Bandi Sanjay Kumar did not focus on the issues the farmers faced earlier."

The Minister further said that if MP Sanjay Kumar is so worried about the farmers, then he must speak with Bihar Chief Minister for sending hamalis to Telangana, which has acute shortage at present. "He must do dharna in front of the house of Ram Vilas Pashwan demanding gunny bags," he challenged. Only Telangana government is paying the minimum support price as fixed by the Central government, Minister Kamalakar added.