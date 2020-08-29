Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates DRF vehicle

Karimnagar: As per the thought process of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, several changes and development works had been taken up under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits, said the Backward Class Welfare minister, Gangula Kamalakar here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the Disaster Management vehicles by driving them at the Municipal office in Karimnagar district Kamalakar said that as per the orders issued by CM KCR for addressing the issues pertaining to the natural calamities, a Disaster Resource Management Department has been established under the KMC limits and purchased three vehicles. At present two vehicles will be brought into utility. Another large vehicle will arrive within one or two days to the city, he assured.



He later appreciated the municipal officials and staff for rendering their services to the people round-the-clock and providing the basic facilities for their convenience. After the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the KMC is heading towards development in the State.

For disaster management, around 40 members have been deployed and they will provide services in two shifts in emergency situations. If any disaster like fire accidents, collapsing of houses, uprooting of trees and electricity poles due to the heavy rains or if any people are struck in the flood waters anywhere in the city, then the DRF teams will rush to the spot and provide their services, he informed.

The Municipal minister, KT Rama Rao is taking all kinds of measures for providing such kinds of services and for the establishment of the special DRF departments in all the municipalities present across the State, he assured.

Kamalakar also said that when compared to the previous government, under the leadership of CM KCR in the Telangana State, better services are provided for all sections of people. People are also appreciating the CM seeing his good governance, he added. The city Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka, Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, municipal commissioner, V Kranthi and deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani were also present along with others.