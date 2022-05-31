Karimnagar: MLA Eatala distributes kits to kids under PM Cares

Karimnagar: Huzurabad legislator Etala Rajender distributed the 'Sneh Patra" of PM Cares for children kits to seven beneficiaries of Karimnagar district.

Rajender participated as chief guest at the event and distributed the 'Sneh Patra" of PM Cares for children kits to seven beneficiaries of Karimnagar district.

On this occasion, Rajender said that the pandemic Covid-19 had destroyed the lives of several people and made several children into orphans as they lost their both parents.

The Prime Minister had adopted all the orphaned children and providing all assistance for education, financial assistance and health requirements under the PM cares for children, he stated.