Karimnagar: MLA hands over Dalit Bandhu units to beneficiaries

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to light up the lives of the oppressed and downtrodden sections of society.

The MLA along with local RDO Jayachandra Reddy attended the grounding of the units sanctioned for beneficiaries under the scheme at Arepalli, Potaram J and Thotapalli villages in Husnabad constituency performed bhumi puja and inaugurated the respective units.

Later, along with Siddipet Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, Sathish Kumar handed over the Dalit Bandhu proceedings at the Husnabad MPDVO office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM KCR was working for the welfare of all sections of the people and was implementing developmental welfare programs like nowhere else in the country.

He reminded that Rs 10 lakh had been sanctioned by the government and the money had also been deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries. Beneficiary families were asked to set up the unit of their choice and become self-employed and financially self-sufficient.

Beneficiaries were asked to recognise that the government was investing in their self-employment. At the establishment of the unit, the officers would give advice, instructions and training in the matter of running the unit, he said.

Sathish Kumar said that if everyone put up the same units, there would be no chance of running businesses and hence they should keep profitable units in the field of their interest. He made it clear that the government would give Dalit Bandhu to more families in the near future.

He said that other welfare schemes for Dalit families would also be provided as usual. The TRS government led by CM KCR was not a government of words, it was a government of deeds, it provided free electricity to the farmers, provided Aasara pensions and others.

The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries were asked not to spend the money they received through the scheme on other home functions or on non-productive expenses. The event was attended by the families of the beneficiaries, public representatives, officials and staff.