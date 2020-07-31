Karimnagar: New education policy will bring revolutionary changes said Alphores chairman Dr V Narendar Reddy

Karimnagar: The new education policy introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good sign for development of education system in the country, Alphores Educational Institutions chairman Dr V Narendar Reddy opined.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Dr V Narendar Reddy said that several attempts made in the past to change the educational system were unsuccessful, but the new educational policy will not only enhance the education system but also highly helpful for laying a firm foundation for the bright future of young generations.

Providing education in mother language for the first five years will help to protect the language of that particular region and will help to improve the greatness of mother language, he stated. Stating that suspending intermediate education and including it under school education is a good sign, he informed that only CBSE is following this system, which will be applicable to all States with a new education system.

The Alphores chairman requested the government to grant permission for intermediate colleges to run 9th and 10th classes and for the schools, which are running 9th and 10th classes to continue 11th and 12th classes as per the new educational policy and to establish a self-ruling body for supervising the functioning of the education system. There will be transparency in the system with the adoption of uniform education system across the country. Without any hesitation, the government should implement the new education policy, he demanded.