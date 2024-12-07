  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: Official felicitated

Karimnagar: Official felicitated
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: Ravula Sashidhar Chary who took charge as Commercial Taxe Joint Commissioner was felicitated here on Friday. Telangana Non-Gazetted...

Karimnagar: Ravula Sashidhar Chary who took charge as Commercial Taxe Joint Commissioner was felicitated here on Friday. Telangana Non-Gazetted Employees Association of Commercial Taxes Department State President Mohammad Mujahid Hussain along with Gopi Kishore, Karimnagar Division President, Gunti Bikshapati, State Vice Presidents G Prabhakar, TCT NGOs Association Leaders Mohammad Salahuddin, Polsani Srinivasa Rao, P Praveen, G Ramesh, Krishnaveni and Sunitha, Mamata felicitated the official with shawls and bouquets.

On this occasion, Shashidhar Chary was urged to address the problems of the Commercial Taxes Department employees working in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Adilabad districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick