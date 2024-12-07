Live
Karimnagar: Official felicitated
Karimnagar: Ravula Sashidhar Chary who took charge as Commercial Taxe Joint Commissioner was felicitated here on Friday. Telangana Non-Gazetted Employees Association of Commercial Taxes Department State President Mohammad Mujahid Hussain along with Gopi Kishore, Karimnagar Division President, Gunti Bikshapati, State Vice Presidents G Prabhakar, TCT NGOs Association Leaders Mohammad Salahuddin, Polsani Srinivasa Rao, P Praveen, G Ramesh, Krishnaveni and Sunitha, Mamata felicitated the official with shawls and bouquets.
On this occasion, Shashidhar Chary was urged to address the problems of the Commercial Taxes Department employees working in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Adilabad districts.
