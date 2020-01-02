Karimnagar: Police crack theft case within 24 hours

Karimnagar: Two brothers, who allegedly robbed their own shops, was busted by Jammikunta police within 24 hours.



According to Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, two brothers, identified as Kasula Mahesh and Kasula Bhaskar, residents of Gandhi Chowk of Jammikunta town, have Sri Vijaya Laxmi Traders and a jewellery shop in the town by taking loans from banks. The duo purchased gold and silver items in the name of their shops and hatched a plan to rob their shops on December 31, to cheat banks and to get insurance from insurance company for the items they purchased recently.

As part of their plan, both brothers broke open their almirah lockers and scattered things in their house to create a scene like robbery and shifted cash and ornaments to another place. Bhasker went to Warangal and Mahesh went to Hyderabad after informing their neighbours that they are going to different places on personnel work.

Bhaskar returned next day along with a broken lock and removed the lock and placed the broken lock at the doors and shouted that someone robbed his house. He cried that huge amount of cash and ornaments were stolen and called his brother Mahesh, who was in Hyderabad, in front of his neighbours.

Coming to know about the robbery, the police registered a complaint. With the help of advanced modern technology and CCTV footage, they found out that the theft was done by the two brothers. The police recovered 700 grams of gold, 6 kgs of silver ornaments along with Rs 11,70,000 from their possession.

Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy appreciated the police team for cracking the theft case within 24 hours.