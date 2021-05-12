Karimnagar: Remembering frontline warriors on International Nurses Day

Karimnagar: Risking not only their lives, but also of the lives of their family members, nurses across the globe were serving corona patients when Covid second wave is at its peak.

International Nurses Day will be celebrated across the world on May 12, on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

During the corona pandemic, nurses along with doctors are serving the patients as frontline warriors, by taking all precautionary measures and by keeping themselves fit and healthy. It was because of their untiring services, many corona patients were discharged and returned to their families with a smile on their faces. Treating corona pandemic as a war, nurses are working as soldiers and providing moral support along with medical treatment to patients, who have no one to look after.

Speaking to The Hans India, E Sushma, working as a nurse at Covid ward in Karimnagar district hospital, said that she served many patients, who came to the hospital in critical condition, by providing both medical services and mental courage. Recognising her services, which were rendered for the past one and half year without taking any break, the State government honoured her with the Best Nurse award on Republic Day. Anjani, who works as a nurse at a private hospital, expressed her ire for not paying them salaries and the special allowance on time even when they were feeding corona patients regularly with meals in critical situations. Kamineni Sankaraiah, who joined civil hospital four days ago after being tested as corona positive, said that he was so indebted to the nurses for their services and its only because of them he had recovered from coronavirus.