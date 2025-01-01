Karimnagar rings in New Year with gusto

Karimnagar: As people of Karimnagar celebrate the New Year with joy and gusto on Tuesday midnight. People celebrated the arrival of 2025 with loud cheers and fire crackers and continuing until the early hours of Wednesday. Kids flocked to hotels and other locations where New Year’s Eve celebrations were planned.

Welcoming the New Year, women drew rangoli patterns on roads and streets and front yards of their houses. Midnight prayers at churches and bhajans at temples marked the New Year celebrations.

Some of the hotels and restaurants illuminated and lined up a series of events to attract people for the New Year.

Bakeries selling cakes and flower bouquets did brisk business as public bought cakes in large numbers to celebrate New Year.

Special worships were performed and many devotees wait-ed in queues for darshan of gods at many temples since morning praying for peace and prosperity. Midnight prayer services were also held at CSI Cathedral Church in the city.