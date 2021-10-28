Karimnagar: Sectoral officers asked to perform their duties effectively

Karimnagar: District Collector and Election Officer RV Karnan said sectoral officers should perform their duties effectively during the by-poll in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which will be held on October 30.

On Thursday, he held a meeting with sectoral officers at the distribution centre at Huzurabad Government Junior College. Addressing them, the Collector said Covid rules must be complied with by ensuring that voters maintain physical distance.

VVPATs are sensitive and they should not be placed under lights and ballot units and control units should be checked at the distribution centre. Mock polling should be conducted at 5:30 am on polling day and they should be cleared and sealed in the presence of

polling agents.

POs have to coordinate with the APOs to ensure that polling goes smoothly. There should be a health desk and help desk at every polling station, including an ANM and an Asha worker, the Collector said.

EVMs in reserve should be handed over immediately if any EVM fails to function. On the day of polling, polling agents have to be asked to confirm that they got two doses of Covid vaccine and they could be allowed after they produce a certificate from the RTPCR centre if they had not been vaccinated, the Collector said.

Karnan told them that after polling, the EVMs along with polling staff should come to the reception centre set up at Karimnagar SRR Government Degree and PG College, where the EVMs would be stored in strong rooms.

The Collector said that the sectoral authorities have magisterial powers and should use the powers in case of any untoward incidents on the day of polling. Sectoral authorities should ensure that Huzurabad by-election would be conducted peacefully, freely and transparently.

Karnan also reviewed the arrangements made at the distribution centre. Additional Collectors GV Shyam Prasad Lal, Garima Agarwal

and Huzurabad Returning Officer

Ch Ravinder Reddy, sectoral Officers were present.