Karimnagar: Select cracker shops through lottery system says BC Sankshema Sangam Doggali Sridhar

Karimnagar: The representatives of BC Sankshema Sangam led by its district secretary Doggali Sridhar handed over a representation to the Additional Collector and Revenue Divisional Officer requesting them to conduct open auction for setting up Deepavali cracker shops, in Karimnagar on Sunday.

D Sridhar said that for the past two years, the RDO and other officials will scrutiny applications received from interested people to set up crackers shops and will select 50 to 100 shops through lottery system in open auction and give permission to those selected ones to set up shops in circus grounds.

But this year, he alleged that some people formed a union in the name of Deepavali Cracker Shops Association and not giving chance to other interested people to open cracker shops. If anyone questions, they are behaving rudely towards them, he added.

Sridhar alleged that by forming a syndicate, they were trying to increase the prices of the crackers to loot the people. Many people, who were unaware of this, may not purchase the crackers as they were expecting and may not celebrate the festival happily, he observed.

Since Deepavali is a festival of crackers, the officials must interfere in this issue and must conduct an open auction to select shops through lottery system from the received applications for setting up cracker shops in circus grounds. So that people can get crackers at affordable cost and can celebrate the festival happily, Sridhar demanded.

The association leaders SK Zahangir Pasha, T Krishna, M Satish were present along with others.