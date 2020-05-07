Karimnagar: Shops to be opened on odd & even system says Civic chief Valluri Kranthi

Karimnagar: All the shops under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits will be opened on 'odd and even number' system and the municipal staff has allotted numbers to the shops, informed Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi.

The staff will also allot dates to both odd and even numbers and all the shop owners should open their shops as per these dates allotted to them.

The Commissioner explained that the shops were divided into three categories – A, B and C. Daily essential commodities, liquor and shops that sell material required for construction activities will come under category A, which could be opened from morning to evening.

Category B will include cloth and shoe shops, which will be opened on odd and even system. Hotels, schools, theatres and gyms are included in Category C, which should not be opened.

The civic chief ordered the shop owners not to sell products to the customers, who do not wear mask and do not maintain social distance.

Also the shop owners must sanitise their shops before opening and closing.