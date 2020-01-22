Karimnagar: Siricilla records highest 81% polling

Karimnagar: With elaborate arrangements made by administration of four districts, the elections for 14 municipalities and Ramagundam Municipal Corporation was held on a smooth note here in united Karimnagar district on Wednesday.



In four municipalities-- Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Choppadandi and Kothapalli that are present in the Karimnagar district, about 78.75 percentage of voting was recorded while in three municipalities Peddapalli, Manthin Sulthanabad and one corporation Ramagundam in Peddapalli district about 70.57 per cent polling was registered.

Out of the four districts, least percentage of voting was recorded in Jagitial district in five municipalities Jagitial, Korutla, Metapalli, Raikal and Dharmapuri with around 72.71 percentage where as in Rajanna Siricilla district highest percentage of voting was recorded with 81 percentage in two municipalities Siricilla and Vemula wada that are present in the district.

The voting started in the morning from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the evening, The counting of votes will be done on January 25. The administration of four districts have established counting centres in their respective districts along with providing tight security arrangements at strong rooms.

The elections for 50 divisions present in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will be held on January 24 and the counting of votes will be done on January 27.