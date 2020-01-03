Karimnagar: Students told to improve handwriting to score better marks in SSC Exams

Karimnagar: District Education Officer Durga Prasad urged the students to do hard work to score highest marks in the ensuing SSC examinations and also to improve their handwriting in order to get good marks in the annual examination.



On Friday, the DEO visited ZPHS Keshavapatnam in Karimnagar district and observed the study of hours of SSC students. He interacted with 10th class students and asked them a few questions on their subjects. English teacher Rajkumar had explained the DEO about the progress of the students in the subject. The DEO participated in the prayer and later gave hints to students to secure good marks. He said at least 10 students of this school must score 10 GPA.

The DEO also visited KGBV in Shankarapatnam and checked the school records and expressed satisfaction. He interacted with 10th class students in the classroom and wished them good luck. He appealed the hostellers to return from their houses immediately after the holidays are over so that they couldn't miss the classes. The DEO also observed mid-day meals. ZPHS Headmistress Mamatha Gautami, MPPS Keshavapatnam HM Sammireddy and teachers were present.