Karimnagar surgeon bags prestigious national fellowship

Karimnagar: Dr C.H.Pradeep Kumar, Chairman of Sri Sai Life Line Hospital, Karimnagar, was conferred with two prestigious fellowships at the 23rd Annual Congress of IAGES and the 3rd Biennial Spring Meeting of ELSA.

He was awarded FALS (Robotics) — Fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery in Robotics — and FALS (Bariatrics) — Fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery in Bariatrics.

With these honours, Dr Pradeep Kumar has become the only doctor in North Telangana to receive fellowships in three advanced laparoscopic specialities, including Hernia, Robotics and Bariatric Surgery.

Prominent personalities and well-wishers congratulated him on his notable achievement.