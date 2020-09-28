Karimnagar: Take steps to transform Collectorate into e-office, directs Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka directed the officials of various departments to take necessary steps and to make required arrangements for the movement of files to transform the Collectorate into e-office.



The Collector held a meeting with higher officials of the district here at the Collectorate conference hall in the district on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, collector K Shashanka said that as there is e-office in the district in coordination with the NIC will prepare the files and upload them in Excel by dividing them in categories from A to H.

Stating that training and basic orientation programmes will be conducted for the officials of two departments every day on preparation of files as per schedules he said that the officials must learn how to maintain the files through e-office in the training sessions that will be conducted within the prescribed time limit and must move the files as early as possible. The paper-less ruling will be started first from the Collectorate and later in the remaining departments in a phase-wise manner.

The Collector also instructed the officials to upload the note files, current files and old files online as a part of the maintenance of the e-office by scanning them. If any existing files are there then close all of them along with management of employment data, e-mail, file management and file movement through e-office, he added.

Shashanka also directed that officials to complete if any court cases are there regarding some of the files of the Welfare Department by October 10 and provide all the basic facilities required for maintenance of e-office in all the departments along with providing wheelchairs for disabled people in every department and have toilet facilities for women employees.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, DRO Venkat Madhav Rao, Agriculture Officer Sridhar, Panchayat Officer Bucchaiah, P Sridevi, Superintendent of DRDA K Suresh Reddy, DCSO D Madhusudan and DMWO V Purnachander Rao were present along with others.