Karimnagar: Taking the advantage of the lockdown Wholesalers fleece retailers, consumers at receiving end

Karimnagar: Taking the advantage of the lockdown, which is implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, wholesale traders of essential commodities are selling for higher rates to retailers, who are further increasing the prices to get profit in the united Karimnagar district. There are carrying this practice despite government's warning of imposing PD Act and enacted a separate law for the purpose.



The increased rates after the implementation of lockdown are worrying the common man. The rate of pulses was increased from Rs 85 to Rs 135 per kg. Gold drop oil packet rate rose from Rs 95 to Rs 120 per litre; tamarind from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg; and potato from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. Rate of a brand of cigarette packet was increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200.

The administration of four districts - Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial – are ere busy in taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in their

respective districts, wholesale traders and owners of general and kirana shops are selling daily commodities at exorbitant prices and looting the people.

Podishetti Nagaiah, a resident of Rekurthinagar said that he was shocked after knowing the prices of various items at a kirana store. "When I questioned the shop owner why he is selling for high prices, he replied that he has to increase the rates since he purchased for high prices from wholesalers," Nagaiah said.

A kirana shop owner, Thoutam Naga Raju, defending the increase of prices, said that earlier they used to get the items on wholesale rates and also with some concession.

But now the wholesalers themselves increased the prices and not giving concession and we have to increase rates since we have to

pay rent, current bills, workers' salaries and my family expenditure etc, he explained.

Though his logic is correct, daily wage earners and poor people, who have no work, hence no money, are the worst sufferers due to the increased rates. People are requesting the officials concerned to keep a check on the prices of daily commodities and help them during the hard times.