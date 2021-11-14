Karimnagar transforming into a Smart City

Karimnagar: The appearance of Karimnagar city is changing and the city sporting a smart look with the ongoing Smart City works. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) has presented the DDPR to the Central and State governments with development proposals worth Rs 1800 crore as a part of the Smart City Project. Of this, in the first installment, proposals for Rs 241 crore were submitted and sent to the government of Rs 228 crore works that were sanctioned. Rs 196 crore of State's share was also released. The whole project will be completed in three phases. Multi-level car parking is coming along with the modernisation of the tower circles. The work of converting the Multi-purpose High School into a heritage centre and modernisation of the circus ground at a cost of Rs 7 crore has been completed. 11 road works are nearing completion.



The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and the Telangana State government have allocated Rs 7.20 crore for the construction of a park on the premises of Multi-purpose school where the foundation stone for bronze statue of PV Narasimgha Rao was laid by Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao.

The first phase of the Smart City road works will include from Collectorate Chowrasta to Bhagatnagar Chowrasta, from LSIC office to Collectorate Road via Station, from Ambedkar Stadium to Bypass Road via Gautam Nagar, from Second Town Police Station to Godangadda via Women's Degree College, from Court to Shata Vehicle University Road.

Similarly from Prakash Ganj to Rajiv Chowk to Gandhi Statue, from One Town Police Station to Venkateswara Swamy Temple, DSO Office to Telangana Chowk from Mankammathota Old Labor Adda to St. Alphonse School, from Brilliant School to Shalimar Function Hall, from Bhagat Singh Statue to Saptagiri Colony via Dobhi Ghat , Housing Board colony, roads around the tower circle road works are in progress. Of these, seven roads have been completed. A total of 35 km of roads have been developed. Amritsar Swarnadevalayam circle-like scenic roads, LED lighting, a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists only will be developed. The outskirts are being developed as tourist spots. Already suspension bridge works are over and ready for inauguration. With Rs 130 crore, a DCR has been prepared to develop greenery from Padma Nagar bypass to NTR statue

CM KCR recently released the Maneru River Front funds and work is about to begin. Selected parks in the city are being developed. Open gyms are being set up along selected smart city roads in selected areas. Minister Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao are constantly monitoring the works.