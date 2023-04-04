Karimnagar: Transport dept targets revenue mopup at Rs 345 cr

Karimnagar: Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud said that an annual revenue target of Rs 345 crore has been set for 2023-24 for the combined Karimnagar district.

He participated in a video conference with Transport Department Secretary Srinivasa Raju and other officials on Monday. On this occasion, the Transport officials were congratulated for achieving revenue of Rs 303 crore for the combined Karimnagar for the year 2022-23. All the officials of the Transport department have been ordered to work with double enthusiasm for the year 2023-24 and reach the revenue target of Rs 345 crore set by the government.

A target of Rs 169 crore for Karimnagar district, Rs 80 crores for Peddapalli district, Rs 58 crores for Jagtial district and Rs 38 crores for Rajanna Sirisilla district was set, DTC Chandrashekhar Goud said.

He said that the officials should work hard to achieve the revenue target set by the government along with providing better services to the motorists. In this video conference, Peddapalli, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla District Transport Department Officers Ranga Rao, Shyam Naik, Kondal Rao along with MVIs Alle Srinivas, Gaus Pasha, Naga Lakshmi, Siraj, Masood Ali and others participated.