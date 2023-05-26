Karimnagar: Vaccination conducted for Haj pilgrims

Karimnagar : BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government will provide all kinds of support to those going on the Hajj pilgrimage, which is considered very sacred by Muslims.

Health check-ups and vaccinations were given to Hajj pilgrims here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the pilgrims going for Hajyatra should be in perfect health. Hajj is very holy and the government will make arrangements for the pilgrimage for those who do not have financial means.

He said that Telangana is the platform of all religions. The government will give a big boost to the welfare of the minorities and will take special initiatives.

Telangana is safe in the country today because of the maintenance of law and order.

He said that he will always be available to the Hajj pilgrims and that they should contact them if any problem arises, and they will talk to the Telangana government and if necessary also to the government of Saudi Arabia.

City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, co-option members, Haj Committee member Syed Irfan ul haq, Sajid, Shaukat Ali, Wajid, Ansari and others participated in this programme.