Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar turns teacher, poses queries to youth on exams

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that a reading centre is being organised in Karimnagar city under the aegis of Pratima Foundation to lay the foundation for the golden future of the local youth.

On Thursday, Vinod Kumar visited the reading centre run by Pratima Foundation for the last five years for various competitive exams for the unemployed youth in Karimnagar city. He asked many questions about how the youth are continuing their studies and got answers from the candidates.

Vinod Kumar played the role of a lecturer in the reading center and posed many questions testing the candidates' general knowledge. He advised the candidates to take advantage of the reading centre to study well and bring good name to their parents, state and country.

He said that more books and study materials will be provided to the reading centre. In view of the summer season, free lassi will be provided to all the candidates in the reading centre.

BRS student wing leader Jakkula Nagaraju Yadav discussed with the candidates and enquired about their needs. When the candidates said that they want more study materials, study chairs and books in the reading centre, he assured them to take their needs to the notice of Pratima Foundation.

Through the reading center run by Pratima Foundation, 50-60 people have already read jobs like JE, SI, police constables, clerks, teachers and groups jobs, Nagaraju Yadav said and thanked Vinod Kumar on behalf of the candidates who got the jobs.

Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, student district co-ordinator Dyava Madhusudan Reddy, local corporator Feroze Khan, Dulam Sampath Goud, Sai Krishna, Prabhakar, Omkar and others participated in this programme.