Karimnagar: ‘Warranty Me’ founder becomes most promising entrepreneur

Karimnagar: Drawing inspiration from his bad experience in an online purchase of a mobile Chetla Rohit Sai started ‘Warranty Me’ and became a most promising entrepreneur in the city of Hyderabad.



He once bought a cell phone online, got a cracked one. He contacted the customer care but service centre did not solve the problem and left him bothered. He understood that the care shown to the customer when the item purchased is not provided in the service.

Hence he decided to start ‘Warranty Me’ which works as a bridge between the company and the customer to check such problems. He received the Indian Achievers Award for that. All one has to do is get the app, register it, choose the related option and click the button without the need for bills related to them.

If mobile is purchased, in case it gets damaged, go to the app and press the claim button and the information will reach the startup managers and service centres. The concerned service centre persons will come and repair the items. A nominal fee is charged from the service centre and not from the users.

Rohith tied up with more than 200 leading shopping malls and portals across the country to do this. As a result, the consumer need not make unnecessary efforts and can save time. He is honoured as the Entrepreneur of the Year by the prestigious Indian Achiever Forum in 2023.

His inspiring journey showcases the qualities of hard work, perseverance, and creativity that are essential to thrive in the entrepreneurial landscape. Within the first two months of starting the company, he received an acquisition offer from a US investor, which he turned down to focus on building the company. He worked with SRIX, a Department of Science and Technology incubator, to build the product, and recruited a core team of software developers and product designers.

After enrolling in 100watts, a prominent startup accelerator that collaborates with India’s leading retail tech startups to foster innovation and growth, Rohith’s leadership led WarrantyMe to secure a spot among the top 10 retail tech startups in India recognized by the Retailer Association of India (RAI).

Rohith further showcased Warranty Me’s potential at TIECon 2020, the world’s largest entrepreneurship summit. He has also penned the insightful book “You are a Zero” which has garnered high praise and admiration.

As a renowned entrepreneur and author, Rohit Chetla has been invited to give guest lectures at esteemed institutions such as CMR University in Hyderabad. He also holds a master’s degree from Rice University, known as leading schools for entrepreneurship in the United States.

Speaking to The Hans India Rohith informed that he intends to launch the app in foreign countries like UK and others in the coming days. He wants to stand among the top successful and businessmen in the country.