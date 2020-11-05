Karimnagar: Why CCI not yet started purchases, Congress questions

Karimnagar: Congress leaders led by DCC official spokesperson Poleni Satyanarayana Rao, on Wednesday inspected Jammikunta market yard and CCI purchasing centre, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Eatala Rajendar a few days ago.

Speaking on the occasion, P Satyanarayana questioned the CCI officials as to why they didn't start purchasing cotton even three days after the inauguration. He alleged that the officials were rejecting the yield brought by the farmers on the pretext of high moisture content and not purchasing it. "What is the use of opening CCI centres by Ministers when the officials are not purchasing cotton? By this, farmers can understand the position of Ministers in the TRS government." he stated.

Satyanarayana said that large number of farmers, expecting good returns, bringing their produce to the market yard from various corners of the district. But the CCI officials by joining hands with merchants were cheating them and the helpless farmers were forced to sell cotton for less price to the merchants, he criticised. The Congress leader demanded the government to provide minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for paddy and Rs 5,000 for cotton per quintal and start purchasing paddy and cotton by opening purchasing centres. Otherwise, the tour programmes of Ministers and MPs will be stopped, he warned.

Later, the Congress leaders asked Market Committee Chairman Wala Balakishan reasons for not starting purchase of cotton and demanded him to start purchases immediately for the benefit of the farmers.