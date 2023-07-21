Karimnagar’s Gundi records extreme heavy rainfall of 213.5 mm

Karimnagar: With heavy rains lashing the Telangana State since four days, Karimnagar district’s Gundi has recorded the extreme heavy rainfall of 213.5 mm of Ramadugu mandal up to 8.30 am on Friday.



Very heavy rainfall was recorded in Puduri, Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district at 160 mm followed by Gangadhara with 158.8 mm and Burugupalli of Gangadhara mandal 143.8 mm after Gundi.

On the other hand, tanks, ponds, rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing due to the heavy showers being recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last few days. Road connectivity between a few areas has been disrupted as flood water was flowing on the roads at several places, including near SRR function hall on the outskirts of Vemulawada.

Approach road of an under construction road bridge was washed away due to heavy flow near Konapur, Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district.

Water level in Godavari river at Dharmapuri temple town swelled following the release of water from the Kadem project as well as heavy rains in its catchment areas. Municipal commissioner Ch Ramesh and SI Dattadri examined water levels in Godavari and advised devotees not to enter into deep water for bathing.

A huge tree located in front of the Dharur dog squad camp in Jagtial was uprooted.