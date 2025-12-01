Karimnagar’s metal magic wins praise in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Hyderabad: Inthe 128th edition of his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, with a special mention of Telangana’s famed metal craft tradition from Karimnagar. Emphasising the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of promoting indigenous art and artisans on global platforms.

Sharing insights from the recent G-20 Summit, PM Modi revealed how India showcased its cultural legacy through handcrafted gifts presented to world leaders. “Just a few days ago, during the G-20 Summit, when it came to presenting gifts to several world leaders, I reiterated this sentiment ‘Vocal for Local’. In the gifts I presented on behalf of my countrymen, this sentiment was carefully kept in mind,” he said.

Among the gifts, the Prime Minister of Japan received a silver Buddha replica, a masterpiece reflecting the intricate artistry of Telangana’s silver craft, particularly from Karimnagar. Similarly, the Prime Minister of Italy was gifted a silver mirror adorned with floral motifs, another example of the region’s exceptional metal craftsmanship. These gifts not only symbolised India’s cultural depth but also highlighted the skill and creativity of local artisans.

PM Modi further mentioned presenting a brass urli to the Prime Minister of Australia, an exquisite craft from Mannar, Kerala, and underscoring India’s diverse artisanal traditions. “My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks have brought renewed attention nationwide to Karimnagar’s metal craft industry, which has been a cornerstone of Telangana’s cultural identity for generations. Known for its detailed silverware and ornamental designs, the craft combines traditional techniques with artistic finesse, making it a sought-after heritage art form.