Karimnagar’s young movie maker to make his mark on international stage

Karimnagar: Renowned storyteller Venkat Sai Gunda, hailing from Karimnagar, is set to make his mark on the international stage with his upcoming American feature film, “The Deserving”.

Multi-talented Venkat Sai is not only the lead actor but also the casting director, executive producer, and producer of the film. The project is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the art of storytelling, with a unique blend of American and Indian cultural influences. He showcased his storytelling prowess through the lens of a camera, using photography as a medium to weave captivating tales from a young age. Earning a Master’s in Computer Science from New York, he was always set his heart on the silver screen. His journey in the cinematic world began with a regional language web series that drew in over 2 million views, catapulting him into the limelight in India.

Venkat Sai is now ready to take Hollywood by storm with his ‘The Deserving’, a feature film that sets him apart from the competition. The film’s narrative, crafted alongside the movie’s writer, delves deep into the actions of a killer who receives what’s rightfully his. It’s not just a title; it’s a layered story that aims to resonate with audiences worldwide, making them question, reflect, and understand the essence of true deserving.

He states that he is a live example for every dreamer hailing from a nondescript town, having made national headlines in India and now setting sights on international film festivals with his feature film, ‘The Deserving’. My dedication to authentic storytelling, coupled with my hands-on involvement in crafting the narrative, distinctly sets me apart,” says Venkat Sai.

The movie ‘The Deserving’ is a celebration of diversity and an example of the boundless potential of global cinema. Venkat Sai ensures that every dialogue and every subtext resonates with the audience, creating an immersive experience that goes beyond cultural boundaries.

By intertwining the intricate nuances of both American and Indian cultures, he aims to create cinematic experiences that transcend borders, connecting and captivating audiences worldwide.

Venkat Sai sees himself directing and producing more international films, further establishing the bridge between Indian and global cinema in the next five years and ‘The Deserving’ is the beginning.

Venkat Sai hopes that readers are inspired by his journey, understanding that dreams have no boundaries. He wants them to see the potential of cross-cultural collaborations in cinema and to believe in the power of perseverance and passion.