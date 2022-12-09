Karminagar: CI & SI attached to DIG office for supporting murder accused

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Chandurthi Circle Inspector S Sreelatha and Sub-Inspector S Srikanth were attached to the Karimnagar DIG's Office after an enquiry report found serious negligence on their part in dealing with a murder case.

The action came in the wake of allegations levelled against the two officials by relatives of Nevuri Narsaiah, who was murdered, allegedly by his rivals, in Rudrangi on June 16 this year. His relatives had staged a dharna at the Rudrangi police station along with the body, alleging that Chandurthi CI Sreelatha and SI Sreekanth were supporting the accused.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, who reached the Rudrangi police station that day, ordered for enquiry into the allegations and following the enquiry report, issued orders attaching the CI and SI to the DIG's Office.

Sreelatha was suspended earlier while working in the Karimnagar Women's police station and was transferred from the Boinpalli police station on corruption charges.