Kasturba Gandhi School in Aiza Faces Severe Water Shortage, Students Struggle

Gadwal : Students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Aiza Mandal are facing severe hardships due to a lack of water for the past five days. Despite the critical situation, district authorities and the state government have failed to take any action to resolve the issue.

BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, Kuruva Pallayya, visited the school and addressed the problem, expressing his frustration with the current Congress government led by Revanth Reddy. He criticized the government for its neglect of the education sector, particularly schools serving underprivileged children.



Speaking on the matter, Pallayya said, "It is unfortunate and shameful that the Congress government cannot even provide basic water facilities for students. The students are unable to wash their clothes, and the taps in the bathrooms have dried up. The students are forced to carry water in buckets, causing them great difficulty."



He further condemned the government’s neglect, stating that both the local administration and the Revanth Reddy government are acting indifferently to the plight of the students. "The current Congress government’s complete disregard for education is unfortunate," Pallayya added.



He urged the District Collector to immediately intervene and ensure water facilities are provided for the students. He also highlighted the lack of faculty for Intermediate students, particularly in the MPC group, where only one faculty member is available, and in the CEC group, where only two teachers are appointed. He demanded the immediate recruitment of temporary faculty to address the educational needs of the students.



BRSV leaders Raju, Matthali, and others were also present during the visit.

