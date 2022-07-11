Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya students face brunt of rains

Shadnagar: The students of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya are shivering with fever due to the heavy rains for the past four days, while on one the other hand the rain water entered the classrooms and the students' equipment are filled with water. Many students continue their studies from lower class to intermediate level by staying in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (KGBV) located in Kondurg mandal center under Shadnagar.

The students said that they are witnessing hell because there are no windows and doors and they have to make curtains around to cover themselves, and besides that, the under drainage is full and overflowing due to which the mosquitoes and flies are everywhere.

It is also learned that a few students are already suffering from fever in the Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya. The students also said that they are spending so much time before taking bath because there are no doors, they are taking bath with blankets blocking them. In this dormitory, there are two toilets for 240 students, in which one bathroom overflows outside. Students express their concern that despite paying the money, they are facing many problems.